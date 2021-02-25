Q4 2020 Modern Times Group MTG AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for holding, and welcome to the Modern Times Group Q4 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today.



And I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, Lars Torstensson. Please go ahead, sir.



Lars Torstensson - Modern Times Group Mtg AB - CFO, Executive VP and Head of Communications & IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to MTG's interim report presentation for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. I am Lars Torstensson, I'm CFO at MTG. With me today, I have our Group President and CEO, Maria Redin. We will begin presenting the quarter and then take your questions in a short Q&A session. Please keep in mind that only dial-in participants can ask questions.



With that said, I'm now handing over to you, Maria, to take us through the quarter.



Maria Redin - Modern Times Group Mtg AB - President & CEO



Thank you, Lars, and welcome to everyone