Q2 2021 Modern Times Group MTG AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Lars Torstensson - Modern Times Group Mtg AB - CFO, Executive VP and Head of Communications & IR



Good afternoon and welcome to MTG's interim report presentation for the second quarter 2021. My name is Lars Torstensson. And joining me I have our Group President and CEO, Maria Redin. As usual, we will begin by presenting the quarter and then take your questions in the Q&A session for dial-in participants only.



With that said, I'm now handing over to you, Maria, to take us through the quarter.



Maria Redin - Modern Times Group Mtg AB - Group President & CEO



Thank you, Lars, and good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining our Q2 earnings call today. The second quarter is yet another intensive quarter for us, both from an operational and M&A perspective. We delivered solid progress on our strategy in both the gaming and esport verticals.



This quarter also marks the full year of operations under the ongoing corona pandemic. Stay-at-home and lockdown orders have contributed to the growth of our gaming vertical with our companies