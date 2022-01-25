Jan 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Lars Torstensson - Modern Times Group Mtg AB - CFO, Executive VP and Head of Communications & IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this conference call regarding MTG's sale of ESL Gaming. My name is Lars Torstensson, and together with me today, I have our CEO, Maria Redin; and our EVP, Esports and Gaming, Arnd Benninghoff.



But with that said, I would like to hand over immediately to Maria Redin to go through this great deal. So over to you, Maria.



Maria Redin - Modern Times Group Mtg AB - Group President & CEO



Thank you, Lars, and good morning, everyone. We are, of course, extremely excited to walk you through yesterday's announced transaction and then also briefly talk to you about the next entity, the pure-play gaming company.



So let's start with a high level of the transaction, which really marks a milestone for MTG, and it has created first esport unicorn. We've been -- for quite some time, been outspoken about our belief in B2C, the relevance of really building an end-to-end competitive gaming platform and that we are