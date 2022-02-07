Q4 2021 Modern Times Group MTG AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Lars Torstensson - Modern Times Group Mtg AB - CFO, Executive VP and Head of Communications & IR



Good afternoon and welcome to MTG's interim report presentation for the fourth quarter. My name is Lars Torstensson, and I'm CFO and EVP, Communication and IR here at MTG. And joining me, I have, as always, our Group President and CEO, Maria Redin. We will begin by presenting the quarter and then take your questions in the Q&A session for dial-in participants only.



With that said, I'm now handing over to you, Maria, to take us through the quarter.



Maria Redin - Modern Times Group Mtg AB - Group President & CEO



Thank you, Lars, and hello, everyone, and welcome to our Q4 call. For us, as you know, the biggest news actually came after the end of the quarter, where we announced the divestment of the ESL group to Savvy Gaming. That was a transaction that transformed the esport market overnight. And the deal actually meant that MTG has been able to create the first esports unicorn, thanks to the valuation north of $1 billion. The transaction also