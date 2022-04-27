Q1 2022 Modern Times Group MTG AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Lars Torstensson - Modern Times Group MTG AB(publ)-Executive VP of Communications&IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the conference call to present MTG's results for the first quarter of 2022. The call is hosted by MTG's President and CEO, Maria Redin; and CFO, Lasse Pilgaard.



I now hand over the word over to Maria.



Maria Redin - Modern Times Group MTG AB(publ)-Group President&CEO



Thank you, Lars, and good day, everyone.



So just we go straight into the business. And if we look at the quarter from an operation standpoint, I believe the group continues to perform very well. We reported total revenues of nearly SEK 1.4 billion in the quarter, which is then equivalent to a healthy pro forma growth of 10% year-over-year, which also showcase that we yet again in another quarter is delivering above market growth rate.



Our adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was SEK 342 million, that similarly reflects our strong underlying