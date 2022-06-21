Modern Times Group MTG AB Capital Markets Update Transcript

Jun 21, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Maria Redin - Modern Times Group MTG AB(publ)-Group President&CEO



Hello, and welcome to our Capital Markets Day. It was a while ago since we actually met in this setting. So we're very excited to have you with us today. And with me on stage, I have my fellow colleagues. Some old faces. There are some new faces. On the right here, I have Lasse, our CFO; Arnd Benninghoff, our EVP of Gaming; and then also Christian, our Group CMO. And together, we will spend a good few hours with you and tell you more about MTG as a pure-play gaming company.



So this is the agenda of the day. There's really 3 things that we want to focus on today. First thing is, what should you expect from MTG as a pure-play gaming company? Second part is, why do we believe that the gaming market is so interesting? And I think the first -- third and quite most importantly is, why do we believe that we are greatly positioned to capture growth within this market?



So normally, actually, you bring the stars on stage. And the stars in our group is really the game makers and