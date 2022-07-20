Q2 2022 Modern Times Group MTG AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Anton Gourman -
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the conference call to present MTG's results for the second quarter of 2022. This call is hosted by our CEO and President, Maria Redin; and our CFO, Lasse Pilgaard. I will now hand over the word to Maria, our CEO.
Maria Redin - Modern Times Group MTG AB(publ)-Group President&CEO
Thank you, Anton, and hello, everyone. I suggest we jump straight into it and go to the highlights of the quarter. Q2 has been a very busy period for us. We continue to face on driving growth, which means scaling new games as well as launching new content and events for players in our established games. This has helped us to deliver 7% pro forma year-over-year sales growth, and organic revenues were up 3% on a quarterly sequential basis, which demonstrates the strong portfolio of our Evergreen IPs. Our portfolio in new games has also continued to grow, and we saw record revenues now in June.
On back of increased revenues, we reported record high adjusted EBITDA with a 26%
