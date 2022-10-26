Oct 26, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Anton Gourman - Modern Times Group MTG AB(publ)-VP of Communications



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the conference call to present MTG's results for the third quarter of 2022. The call is hosted by MTG's President and CEO, Maria Redin; and CFO, Lasse Pilgaard. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the end of the presentation. Please use the questionnaire feature in the video stream or follow the telephone operator instructions if you are dialing in by phone.



I now hand the word over to our CEO, Maria.



Maria Redin - Modern Times Group MTG AB(publ)-Group President&CEO



Thank you, Anton, and welcome, everyone. Looking into Q3, we're very happy to see that MTG returned to organic growth in the second half of the year. Organic sales were up 4% year-over-year in Q3, and this is thanks to the continued focus in live ops in our franchises and efficient marketing and this, combined with our ongoing work on scaling new titles. Even though we're happy to