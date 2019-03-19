Q4 & FY 2018 Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Mobile TeleSystems Q4 and full year 2018 Financial and Operating Results Announcement and Conference Call. I will now hand you over to your host, Polina Ugryumova, Head of IR.
Madam, the floor is yours.
Polina Ugryumova - Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems - Chief IR Officer & Director of IR
Welcome everybody to today's events, to discuss the company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial and Operating Results. As usual, I must remind everybody that except for historical information, any comments made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements. Important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. This, in turn, may imply certain risks, a more thorough discussion of which are available in our annual report on Form 20-F or the materials we have distributed today. MTS disavows any obligation to update any previously made forward-looking statements spoken on this conference call or make any
Mar 19, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
