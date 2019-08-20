Aug 20, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to MTS Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call.
I will now hand you over to your host, Ms. Polina Ugryumova, IR Director. Madam, the floor is yours.
Polina Ugryumova - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company - Director of IR
Welcome everybody to today's event to discuss MTS second quarter 2019 financial and operating results.
As usual, I must remind everyone that except for historical information, any comments made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements. Important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. These, in turn, imply certain risks, a more thorough discussion of which are available in our annual report and Form 20-F or the materials we have distributed today. MTS disavows any obligation to update any previously made forward-looking statements spoken on this conference call or make any adjustments to previously made statements to reflect changes in risks. You can
Q2 2019 Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 20, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...