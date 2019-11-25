Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Investor Day Transcript

Nov 25, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Polina Ugryumova - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company - Director of IR



I am Polina Ugryumova. I'm Head of Investor Relations at MTS, and it's my distinct pleasure to meet all of you today at our 2019 Investor Day.



Before we start, I'd like to note that all the presentation materials have been made available on our investor website, ir.mts.ru. I would also need to note and remind you that all the statements, which may be announced today, may be forward-looking, so that's why you need to take them carefully. And those statements reflect how we see the world and our business and how we see those today. And as the world may change, our statement may change as well. And this is all referenced in our 20-F form and on our website and in our presentations as well.



So today, we have full -- I'm not sure if the -- yes, I see the slide. Today, we have a full afternoon for you. The event will be divided in 2 parts. In the first block, we'll have our core speakers, who will start with a strategy update presented by the CEO and President of MTS Group, Alexey Kornya. Then we will have a