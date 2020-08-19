Aug 19, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the welcome to the conference call of Mobile TeleSystems. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Polina Ugryumova, Director of Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Polina Ugryumova - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company - Director of IR
Welcome, everybody, to today's event to discuss MTS Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results. As usual, please be aware that except for historical information, any comments made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements. Important factors, including related to the COVID-19 pandemic, could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. This, in turn, implies certain risks and also discussions of which are available in our annual report and Form 20-F or the materials we have distributed today. MTS disavows any obligation to update any previously made forward-looking
Q2 2020 Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...