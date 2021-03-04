Mar 04, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Mobile TeleSystems. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
May I now hand you over to Polina Ugryumova, Director of Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.
Polina Ugryumova - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company - Director of IR
Welcome, everybody, to today's event to discuss MTS's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results. Before we start, I must remind you that, except historical information, any comments made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements. Important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. This, in turn, imply certain risks, a more thorough discussion of which are available in our annual report and Form 20-F or the materials we have distributed today.
MTS disavows any obligation to update any previously made forward-looking statements spoken on
Q4 2020 Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 04, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...