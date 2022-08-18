Aug 18, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Polina V. Ugryumova - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company - Director of IR



Hello. Good afternoon, and good evening. I'm really happy to welcome all our listeners and views on our session. For those who do not know me, I am Polina Ugryumova, I'm Director for Investor Relations here at MTS. And today, MTS is happy to disclose its operational and financial results for Q2 2022. MTS is one of the few regional companies to keep telling about the financial results, and we are almost the only company who decided to resume its outreach to the market after a certain break. For me, this speaks for the fact that it reiterates that we maintain top-notch transparency, corporate governance, and openness, everything our investors long as for today. To remind you, the management of the company may make certain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the management's understanding of the current status and development of the business.



And in now today's materials and on our website, it is stated that actual situation may differ from the one implied as much forward-looking statements because