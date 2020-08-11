Aug 11, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Mutares earnings call for the first half-year of 2020. On our call today Mutares's CFO, Mark Friedrich, and Mutares's CIO, Johannes Laumann will present you the results and most relevant events of the first half of this year. After the presentation, there are happy to answer your questions. The presentation shown is available on their website.
Before we start, I would like to remind you that this call and presentation contains forward-looking statements, including projections which may not develop as we currently expect. I, therefore, kindly ask you to take note of the precautionary warning about forward-looking statements that is included in the materials on our website. Now let me hand over to Johannes Laumann.
Johannes Laumann - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA - Chief Investment Officer
Hello. Good afternoon, everybody. We would like to follow the agenda which you see projected starting with a quick sum up of the business model and activities on the M&A side in the first half year, followed by a quick
Q2 2020 Mutares SE & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...