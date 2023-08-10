Q2 2023 Mutares SE & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Johannes Laumann - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA - Chief Investment Officer



A very warm and finally, at least in Munich, also sunny welcome to our H1 earnings call 2023. So I will give you a very quick reminder review, again, of company and business model and outline the key highlights, H1 '23 before Mark will take over the financials, and I will close the session with the outlook.



So what do we do at Mutares? We have a strong European focus, which we recently, as you have also seen, expanded globally. So we went to China. We opened our office in Shanghai there, and we opened a plant of MoldTecs in Shanghai. So we keep a European focus with 10 countries, and we now go international.



We are in four diversified segments. So we added a segment of retail and food, where we believe there is a big growth potential for us in the traditional European markets, but also in the overseas market. Target companies and revenues, our sweet spot, somewhere between EUR100 million to EUR750 million in turnover when it comes to platform investments in the segments. And last but not least, one of our motivations