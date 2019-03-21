Full Year 2018 M.video PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Mar 21, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to today's M.Video-Eldorado Group FY 2018 Audited IFRS Results.



(Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 21st of March, 2019.



And I will now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Natalya Belyavskaya, please go ahead.



Natalya Belyavskaya - M.Video-Eldorado Group - Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us today. We're happy to welcome you to our call to discuss M.Video-Eldorado Group full year 2018 IFRS Consolidated Audited Financial Results as well as the group's combined pro forma results for the full year 2018.



The company is represented today by its Chairman of the Board, Mr. Said Gutseriev; M.Video-Eldorado Group President, Alexander Tynkovan; Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Fernandez; and Chief Financial Officer, Ekaterina Sokolova.



As usual, after management's presentation we will have Q&A session. And now I am passing