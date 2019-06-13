Jun 13, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Uli Hacksell - Medivir AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director
Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to today's telephone conference where we will present the study results from the Phase Ia study with MIV-818 in patients with cancer in the liver.
Joining me from Medivir today are Dr. Linda Basse, who is our Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Fredrik Oberg, who is our Director of Preclinical Research; Karin GÃ¶hlin, who is Director of Project and Portfolio Management; and Lotta Ferm, who is our Chief Financial Officer. So let's move to Slide #2. I want to start to talk a little bit about cancers in the liver. Let's say first, primary liver cancers compromise a group of very aggressive tumors characterized by large differences in geographical incidence rates. Hepatocellular carcinoma, or HCC, is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. It's an orphan disease in Western markets but still one of the fastest growing and most deadly cancers in the U.S. On the estimated new cases in 2018, around 610,000 are found in Asia; 42,000 in the U.S.; and
