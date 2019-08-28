Aug 28, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Medivir Q2 Report 2019. Today, I am pleased to present Uli Hacksell, CEO; and Magnus Christensen, CFO. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to Uli Hacksell. Please begin.
Uli Hacksell - Medivir AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director
Thank you, and good afternoon. I'm Uli Hacksell, and I'm joined by Magnus Christensen, our CFO; by Lotta Ferm, who is our previous Interim CFO, who will -- was in fact responsible for the financials in the second quarter. Also here is Linda Basse, our Chief Medical Officer.
And I will ask you to look at Slide #2 first because it has some important forward-looking statements, and I think it's important that you read that.
Now let me move to Slide 3 and ask Magnus to go through the financial summary.
Magnus Christensen - Medivir AB(publ)-CFO
Thank you, Uli. Hi, everyone. My name is Christensen here, CFO. If you look at Slide 3, you can
Q2 2019 Medivir AB Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 28, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...