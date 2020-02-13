Feb 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Medivir AB Q4 Report 2019. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Uli Hacksell; and CFO, Magnus Christensen. Speakers, please begin.
Uli Hacksell - Medivir AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director
Good afternoon, and welcome to our 2019 Q4 call. With me today are Magnus Christensen, our CFO; Linda Basse, our Chief Medical Officer; and Christina Herder, our COO. So let me take you to the first 2 slides very quickly. We have one slide with the forward-looking statements that you can take a look at later on. And let's move to Slide #3, which is the financial summary slide that will be presented by Magnus. Please, Magnus.
Magnus Christensen - Medivir AB(publ)-CFO
Thank you, Uli. And yes, please see Slide #3, where you can see the financial summary for quarter 4 and the financial year 2019. The turnover for quarter 4 amounts to around SEK 1 million, which is lower than last year, and it relates
Q4 2019 Medivir AB Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...