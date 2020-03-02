Medivir AB R&D Day Transcript

Mar 02, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Uli Hacksell - Medivir AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Medivir's R&D day. It's nice to see that so many of you have decided to come and listen to us live, but I know that we also have a lot of attendees that have connected through the web. I hope that we can offer you an exciting day, we think so. It will be a mix of educational and new data presentations. So I think the combination will really teach us a lot about liver cancer, a lot about MIV-818 and the opportunities that we see there and with other assets that we have.



Let me first say that it's good to take a look at this note and the forward-looking statements that are included in that. This is a slide that we always have, by the way. So the agenda today really starts with Dr. Evans, who will provide us with a lecture on primary liver cancer, and I'll come back to that later on. I think it's a great introduction of the day. Then Christina Herder, who is our EVP and Chief Operational Officer, will talk about the market for liver cancer drugs, which I think is