Q1 2020 Medivir AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Uli Hacksell - Medivir AB(publ)-CEO - President & Director



Thank you so much, and welcome to our Medivir's Q1 2020 report. With me, I have our CFO and our Chief Medical Officer as well.



So let me start by moving to Slide 3, and Magnus, perhaps you can talk about this.



Magnus Christensen - Medivir AB(publ)-CFO



Yes. Thank you, Uli. Yes, please see Slide 3, where you can see the financial summary for quarter 1 in 2020 compared to quarter 1 2019. The turnover amounts to around SEK 7 million, which is higher than last year and relates mainly to the business deal that we signed in the quarter as well as royalty income from Xerclear. And as you can see, the loss before tax has improved significantly in the quarter compared to last year and amount to minus SEK 23 million, compared to SEK