Q2 2020 Medivir AB Earnings Call Transcript

Uli Hacksell - Medivir AB(publ)-Director



Thank you, and good afternoon. With me today are Magnus Christensen, who is the Chief Financial Officer; and Linda Basse, our Chief Medical Officer. With that, I will start out by asking Magnus to provide a financial summary of the second quarter.



Magnus Christensen - Medivir AB(publ)-CFO



Thank you, Uli. Please see Slide 3, where you can see the financial summary. You can see the summary for quarter 2 and the half year-end of June. And you can see the turnover for quarter 2 amounts to SEK 4 million, which is very similar to last year and relates to royalty income from Xerclear. Accumulated for the first 6 months of 2020 is SEK 11.4 million, this is almost double last year and it relates to both higher royalty income from Xerclear as well as