Q3 2020 Medivir AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Medivir AB Q3 Report 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Yilmaz Mahshid, CEO; and Magnus Christensen, CFO of Medivir. Please begin.
Yilmaz Mahshid - Medivir AB(publ)-CEO&President
Thank you, operator. A warm welcome for everyone to our quarterly update.
Slide 3, please. And as a reminder, you will find our presentation on our homepage, and I do recommend everyone to read the disclaimer on Slide 3. The agenda for today will be a brief overview of the company and then to be rounded off with our Q3 numbers presented by Magnus.
Slide 4, please. As you all know, many of you who have observed Medivir, the company has been around since 1988 and started off as a virology-focused company. Today, the company is focused on oncology and clinical development, and the company is listed on NASDAQ here in Stockholm. Our proprietary asset, MIV-818, is a liver directed nucleotide prodrug, and we are currently in the Phase Ib clinical development.
