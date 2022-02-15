Q4 2021 Medivir AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Medivir Audiocast Teleconference for Q4 2021. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Jens Lindberg. Please begin.



Jens Lindberg - Medivir AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Medivir webcast. We'll do 1 thing first. We will go through the presentation today. There might be a bit of a lag from when we ask the slides to move forward until you see them move forward. So if you have the opportunity, you can also go into medivir.com under Investors & Presentations, and there, you can see today's presentations in PDF format.



So I'll stop and then pause for 60 seconds, and those of you who had the opportunity to download on medivir.com, I would encourage you to do so, and then we'll start in 60 seconds. So we'll do a bit of a pause. And we can -- with that, we can also move forward to the next slide as we are pausing. So you can go to Slide 2 in the meantime.



Okay, that was probably slightly shorter than 60 seconds, but we'll go anyway.