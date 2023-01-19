Medivir AB at Redeye Fight Cancer Day (Virtual) Transcript

Jan 19, 2023 / 12:35PM GMT

Richard Ramanius - Redeye AB - Analyst



Now we welcome Jens Lindberg from Medivir. Please go ahead with your presentation.



Jens Lindberg - Medivir AB - CEO



Thank you, Richard. And okay. So let's move forward. Important slide, lot of important information, you can access it on our website for further information, sort of intro for Medivir for those of you who don't know. Today, we focus on two areas and there is our lead project where we have our top priority, which is for structures like fostroxacitabine or we call it fostrox, which is in development for liver cancer, which we drive ourselves.



And I would say we spent around sort of 80% of our time on that project. Then we have a few additional assets that we have for out-licensing, both in the area of oncology, but also outside. But where we try to create value together with our partners. For the presentation today, I will focus on our lead project, but I will touch upon a few of the other projects towards the end.



So if you go into fostrox in sort of a short overview, if you look at it in