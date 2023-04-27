Q1 2023 Medivir AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Jens Lindberg - Medivir AB - CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the Medivir quarter-one webcast. Let's move forward. I will be taking most of the presentation. But in the room with me when we move into the question-and-answer sessions is our CFO, Magnus Christensen. And I'm also joined by our recently joined CMO, Pia Baumann; and our CSO, Fredrik Ãberg. So with that, let's move into the events of quarter one.



Important information -- as always, you'll find the presentation on our website, and you can have a look at the information there. Quarter one has been a very good quarter, from a Medivir perspective, both with regards to our main in-house project, fostrox, and our pipeline projects.



And if we look at the fostrox development at the first go, we've seen that development picked up speed quite nicely in the first quarter. We were able to establish the recommended Phase II dose for the first combination arm, which was for fostrox and Lenvima, where we were able to dose up to 30 milligram.



In addition, we were able to very quickly turn that around as we moved into Phase