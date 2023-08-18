Q2 2023 Medivir AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Jens Lindberg - Medivir AB - CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, logging in or dialing in to this webcast, a Friday afternoon webcast, not usually the day we run this. But hopefully, we can close out the week with a good session. We have had quite an eventful quarter at Medivir, and we are at a very exciting time for the company and for our lead program, fostrox, in liver cancer. And we very much look forward to sharing more details in the webcast today as we move forward.



So we were planning to be four today; we will be three. We are missing our CMO, Pia, today. She has actually come down with cold and a fever. And most importantly, she has lost her voice. So you are going to have to make do with us today. And unfortunately, that means you will need to hear a lot from me during the session today.



