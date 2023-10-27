Q3 2023 Medivir AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Jens Lindberg - Medivir AB - CEO



Welcome, everyone to the Medivir Q3 report. Today is a very exciting day. In addition to sharing the great progress and continued momentum in the ongoing Fostrox program, it is with great enthusiasm we look forward to providing an in-depth update on the promising signals of clinical benefit we're seeing with the Fostrox-Lenvima combination in primary liver cancer, and we will also touch on what that means for our plans as we move ahead.



Before we go into the details, as always, important information and this, in detail, you will find when we post the presentation on our website. My name is Jens Lindberg, and I am the CEO of Medivir. Today, I am joined by our Chief Medical Officer, Pia Baumann, and our CFO, Magnus Christensen. Our Chief Scientific Officer, Fredrik Ãberg, is also here with us for the Q&A session towards the end.



But most importantly, we are joined by Dr. Jeff Evans from Glasgow, Scotland, who is principal investigator in the ongoing Fostrox-Lenvima study. Jeff is joining us via link today from Scotland where he is working clinically