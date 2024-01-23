Jan 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Jens Lindberg - Medivir AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone. My name is Jens Lindberg, I'm the CEO of Medivir. I am joined for today's call by our Chief Medical Officer, Pia Baumann, as well as our Chief Scientific Officer, Fredrik Ãberg, and Magnus Christensen, our CFO. Today's call, we will follow up on the events at last week when we presented our first data for fostrox + Lenvima at a scientific congress at ASCO GI in San Francisco. And go through the data, and also what that means, implications for our plans going forward.



So we are now back in Sweden after a very energizing week with a lot of interactions with global experts in the field of hepatocellular carcinoma. And in the call today, we will focus on three elements. We'll start off with a bit of a sort