Q3 2021 Matthews International Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

William Wilson - Matthews International Corporation - Senior Director of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Brock, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Matthews International Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. This is Bill Wilson, Senior Director of Corporate Development. With us today are Joe Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Nicola, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that our earnings release and stock repurchase release were posted on our website, www.matw.com, in the Investors section. The presentation for our call can also be accessed in the Investors section of the