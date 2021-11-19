Q4 2021 Matthews International Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 19, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Matthews International Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-end Fiscal 2021 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Bill Wilson, Senior Director of Finance, Corporate Development. Bill, you may now begin.



William Wilson - Matthews International Corporation - Senior Director of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Matthews International Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-end 2021 Earnings Conference Call. This is Bill Wilson, Senior Director of Corporate Development.



With us today are Joe Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Nicola, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we start, I would like to remind you that our earnings release was posted on our website, www.matw.com, in the Investors section last night. The presentation for our call can also be accessed in the Investors section of the website.