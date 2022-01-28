Q1 2022 Matthews International Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Steven F. Nicola - Matthews International Corporation - CFO & Corporate Secretary
Thank you, Amit. Good morning, and welcome to our call. I'm Steve Nicola, the company's CFO. And with me today is Joe Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer. Before we start, I would like to remind you that our earnings release was posted last night on our website, www.matw.com in the Investor Section. The presentation for our call can also be accessed in the Investor section of the website. In addition, beginning this quarter, the company is reporting at surfaces and engineered product businesses in the Industrial Technologies segment. It was previously reported in the SGK Brand Solutions segment.
