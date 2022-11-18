Q4 2022 Matthews International Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

William D. Wilson - Matthews International Corporation - Senior Director of Corporate Development & IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Matthews International Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-end 2022 Conference Call. This is Bill Wilson, Senior Director of Finance and Corporate Development. With me today are Joe Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Nicola, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings release was posted on our website, www.matw.com, in the Investors section last night. The presentation for our call can