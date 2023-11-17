Q4 2023 Matthews International Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Steven F. Nicola - Matthews International Corporation - CFO & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, Sherry. Good morning. I'm Steve Nicola, Chief Financial Officer of Matthews. And with me on the call this morning is Joe Bartolacci, our company's President and CEO. For your reference in today's call, our earnings release has been posted to the Investors section of our website, www.matw.com, along with the presentation.



Before we start, please note that any forward-looking statements in connection with this discussion are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors that could cause the company's results to differ from those discussed today are set forth in