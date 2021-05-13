May 13, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to InMed's third-quarter 2021 financial results and business update conference call for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. (Operator Instructions)
Mr. Colwill, you may begin your conference.
Bruce Colwill - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. - CFO
Thank you, Sarah. Good day, everyone. My name is Bruce Colwill, and I am InMed's Chief Financial Officer. Welcome to InMed's third-quarter 2021 financial results and business update conference call. Please note that we are once again all joining today from remote locations, so we appreciate your patience if we happen to encounter any unexpected technical challenges today.
But before we begin, we would like to go over our disclosure statements followed by a review of the progress of our therapeutic development in cannabinoid manufacturing programs, which will be led by our President and CEO, Eric Adams. After which, I will review the financial results of operations. Following that
Q3 2021 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 13, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...