Q3 2021 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Bruce Colwill - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Sarah. Good day, everyone. My name is Bruce Colwill, and I am InMed's Chief Financial Officer. Welcome to InMed's third-quarter 2021 financial results and business update conference call. Please note that we are once again all joining today from remote locations, so we appreciate your patience if we happen to encounter any unexpected technical challenges today.



But before we begin, we would like to go over our disclosure statements followed by a review of the progress of our therapeutic development in cannabinoid manufacturing programs, which will be led by our President and CEO, Eric Adams. After which, I will review the financial results of operations. Following that