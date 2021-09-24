Q4 2021 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 24, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results and business update. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program may be recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's program, Bruce Colwill, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Colin Clancy - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. - IR



Thank you, Jonathan, and good day, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Colin Clancy, InMed's Senior Director of Investor Relations. Welcome to InMed's fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results and business update conference call. Please note, our speakers are joining us today from remote locations, so we appreciate your patience if we encounter any unexpected technical challenges.



Before we begin, we would like to go over our disclosure statements followed by a review of our recent announcements to acquire BayMedica, together with a progress update on our cannabinoid manufacturing and therapeutic development programs, which will be led by our President