Feb 20, 2024 / 04:40PM GMT

Joshua David Shanker - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



Thank you for coming to the Bank of America Securities U.S. Financial Services Conference. If you're in this session, you're in the MetLife session right now. We're really pleased to have John McCallion and Michel Khalaf from MetLife here. I was just looking, I think you're like 2 or 3 months away from your 5-year anniversary as CEO. I mean, John you've been with MetLife for a long time, I think 6 years as CFO. Usually someone's got bios, but I feel like at this point, the bio is -- this is the team.



And so we're really pleased to have you. Thank you for coming. If people do want to ask questions, I guess, give me a hand signal, and I'll stop my prepared remarks and give you a chance, but we're going to get started.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MDThe strategy announced when you came on board, the Next Horizon strategy, do long-term planning, I feel we're sort of at the end. And in terms of trying to figure out what goalpost were