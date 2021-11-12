Nov 12, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 12, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Keshree Alwar

Novus Holdings Limited - CFO & Executive Director

* Neil William Birch

Novus Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Neil William Birch - Novus Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. [It's 7:00], so let's commence. Welcome, everybody, to this Novus interim results presentation. It's not normal for us to present at our interim period. But we do feel that in the current circumstances where there's so much uncertainty in such a dynamic economy and industry that shareholders may well appreciate something of an update.



I'm very pleased in the image below to introduce Keshree Alwar, who is for the first time joining in her role as CFO. Keshree did go through a period of being our CFO designate for 3 years, who was well developed, and there's now been recently appointed. So welcome, Keshree, and we look forward to your input in today's presentation.



