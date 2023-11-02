Q3 2023 Neoen SA Corporate Sales Call (French) Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Neoen Nine-Month 2023 Revenue. Please note that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). Today, we are with Mr. Xavier Barbaro, CEO; and Mr. Louis-Mathieu Perrin, CFO. And I will now hand you over to you, Mr. Xavier Barbaro to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Xavier Barbaro - Neoen S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much, and good evening, everyone. So I'm Xavier Barbaro, the CEO of Neoen. Welcome to our None-Month '23 revenue conference call. Together tonight with Louis-Mathieu Perrin, our CFO; and FranÃ§ois Repolt, our IR Officer.



We will first comment on the key points of our publication that you have received and our comments will be following the slide presentation that you have hopefully received as well and which is also accessible through our website. And we will then, as usual, open the floor to questions.



So let's start with an overview of our 9 months performance on Slide #4. We generated over 5.5 terawatt hours of electricity over the first 9 months of '23. This is a 32% increase year-on