NLB dd To Discuss COVID-19 Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

BlaÅ¾ Brodnjak - Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d., Ljubljana - President of the Management Board, President, CEO & CMO



Thank you very much. Welcome, everyone, from the head office of NLB. We are mentally very strong and in this peculiar situation, unprecedented. But in the first -- this couple of weeks -- first couple of weeks, there was a sequence of steps, we, of course, needed to take. And the first one was to immediately stabilize the operating mode of the bank.



So as we speak, 70% of the people are actually working remotely. We have significantly shortened the working time of branches. We have been opening less branches, approximately half of them. We have been introducing protective means and measures so that the people feel safe. The Managing Board has been acting actually in