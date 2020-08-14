Aug 14, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, the management Board of NLB, welcomes you to the webcast, where they will present key highlights and business performance of NLB Group for 1H 2020. Today's presenters are BlaÅ¾ Brodnjak, CEO; Archibald Kremser, CFO; Andreas Burkhardt, CRO; and Petr BrunclÃ­k, COO. (Operator Instructions)



BlaÅ¾ Brodnjak - Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. - President of the Management Board, President, CEO & CMO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, to the semiannual webcast of NLB Group. Unfortunately, it is still audio since we have been respecting distancing. And of course, by that, this was a reasonable way to continue, and we really hope sincerely that next presentation is going to be possible also in video format. All of us are present, so for the first time, I'm really gladly announcing also our COO, Petr BrunclÃ­k, he's going to introduce himself later on while he's taking his part of the