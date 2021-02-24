Feb 24, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, the management board of NLB welcomes you to the webcast, where they will present key unaudited FY 2020 data and the acquisition of Komercijalna Banka.



Today's presenters are Blaz Brodnjak, CEO; Archibald Kremser, CFO; Andreas Burkhardt, CRO; and Petr Brunclík, COO.



With this, I pass the word to Mr. Brodnjak.



BlaÅ¾ Brodnjak - Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. - President of the Management Board, President, CEO & CMO



Good afternoon. It's one of the rare moments in one's career to be able to address public, I guess, so proud and happy for what we achieved actually in the year that just ended, and it's both in terms of how we performed as a stand-alone business, how we actually supported our communities, clients and care, really, of our employees and above all, how we actually performed. Because at the end of the day, it turned out