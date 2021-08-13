Aug 13, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, the Management Board of NLB welcomes you to the webcast where they will present the first half 2021 results. Today's presenters are BlaÅ¾ Brodnjak, CEO; Archibald Kremser, CFO; Andreas Burkhardt, CRO. (Operator Instructions) Before we go on, we would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 of the presentation.
By this, I pass the word to Mr. Brodnjak. Please go ahead.
BlaÅ¾ Brodnjak - Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. - President of the Management Board, President, CEO & CMO
Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. I believe this time, we can be pretty short in presenting and more focusing on Q&A because we are bringing good news. And that's something we are really happy about and proud of, is the first half of this year has been really very robust.
And when I say so, I mean in practically almost all dimensions of our business, be it recurring volume origination in terms of retail lending, corporate lending picking up, picking up, be it in terms of specialty fee income with very strong
