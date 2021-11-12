Nov 12, 2021 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, the Management Board of NLB welcomes you to the webcast, where they will present key highlights and business performance of NLB Group 3Q 2021. Today's presenters are BlaÅ¾ Brodnjak, CEO; Archibald Kremser, CFO; and Andreas Burkhardt, CRO. (Operator Instructions) Before we go on, we would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 of the presentation. By this, I pass the word to Mr. Brodnjak.



BlaÅ¾ Brodnjak - Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. - President of the Management Board, President, CEO & CMO



Thank you very much, and a warm welcome from NLB's premises. I'm really specifically happy this time around since we have behind us an extremely strong quarter. We have achieved further milestones, and we are really significantly more confident than in previous quarters. And looking forward to the year-end, we maintain this confidence. So in all dimensions, practically, we have seen very solid developments and specifically focusing on recurring business evolution, and we have been actually evidencing the strong growth of retail on demand.