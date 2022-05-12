May 12, 2022 / 01:25PM GMT

MiloÅ¡Maksimovic -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome again to NLB Investor Day, and welcome again to this region of opportunities. My name is Milos Maksimovic, and I will be your moderator for today. Since everyone is here, we should get started because we have a lot to cover. I'm proud to announce our first speaker and one of our hosts, Mr. Blaz Brodnjak, NLB's CEO.



Blaz Brodnjak - Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. - President of the Management Board, President, CEO & CMO



Esteemed clients, business partners from the whole region, investors, investment bankers, analysts, consultants, journalists, colleagues and friends from nearby and as far as California -- as far away as California. So we have people here from California, Sweden, in other parts of the world. And we have people online as well since this is a hybrid event. So warm welcome also to people online. Allow me to humbly and warmly welcome you to this fantastic venue of the National Theater. Welcome to Belgrade, Serbia. Welcome to the part of the world, we, in NLB call and treat as our