May 27, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



So just a quick technical note for our attendees. Please do use Q&A section for asking questions even during the presentation, and our presenters will answer verbally. After the presentation, we will have around 20 minutes for Q&A session. So feel free to use Q&A functionality of the Zoom.



Okay. So do you see the presentation? Everything looks good in technical sense. So feel free to start at your own convenience whenever you're ready.



Valerija Pesec - Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. - HEad of IR and Research



Thank you, Sandra. Okay. Warm welcome, and thank you for all the participants still being with us on a Friday afternoon. Very happy to see such an attendance. I will start with the general overview of Q1, then I'm joined with my colleague, Peter Burkhardt, who will present a bit more in depth the actual results and, of course, provide the outlook and how we see this year and also the upcoming years in terms of our performance.



So when it comes to Q1, I'm happy to say and then happy to inform all our investors and