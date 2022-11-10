Nov 10, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Blaz Brodnjak - Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. - CEO, CMO & Deputy President of the Management Board



Thank you very much. Warm welcome, everyone. Allow me to first draw your attention to the standard disclaimer, which is normally used at these occasions. And I'm really feeling very proud today in front of you, given the fact that we are looking back to, very likely, one of the best quarters in history of this banking group in practically all dimensions. Of course, given the uncertainties and turmoil happening around us, this has not yet been actually translated into our daily business to