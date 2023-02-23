Feb 23, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Constantino, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the NLB Group conference call and live webcast to present and discuss the full year 2022 unaudited financial results. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Blaz Brodnjak, CEO; Mr. Andreas Burkhardt, CRO; and Mr. Archibald Kremser, CFO. Mr. Brodnjak, you may now proceed.



Blaz Brodnjak - Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. - CEO, CMO & Deputy President of the Management Board



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone. Let me first refer to the standard disclaimer and move on to the presentation of what we believe has been the strongest performance of any Slovenian business in history, at least in headquarters business, and I really proudly introducing and presenting these results this time around, following extremely uncertain year, high volatility of expectations.



At the end of the day, we have delivered a very robust outcome in terms of financials, but above all,