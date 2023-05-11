May 11, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Blaz Brodnjak - Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. - CEO, CMO & Deputy President of the Management Board
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and warm welcome to another quarterly presentation of NLB Group results. Let me draw your attention to the regular disclaimer, standard disclaimer and move on to what we are looking back as something that is, of course, very good. We continue with very solid performance. The fortress first balance sheet as we have more or less been positioning our business in the last decade, throughout the last decade is now crystallizing its value. So we knew sensitivities upfront. We knew certain positions upfront, and we have weather through the just recent turmoil with a very solid position. In this respect, we haven't eaten into the capital significantly. We have actually been performing very well in all dimensions, continued with a long growth especially in retail. So an announced guided mid-single-digit growth has been happening in front of our eyes.
There's been a bit of a short-term drop in corporate lending, given the fact that the energy sector companies
Q1 2023 Nova Ljubljanska Banka dd Ljubljana Earnings Call Transcript
May 11, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
